Previous
Next
Day 27 Roe Green by delboy207
27 / 365

Day 27 Roe Green

Walk to Roe Green today.This colouful cow is outside Roe Green Church sunday school.
Pity about the tree trunk and the litter bin but photo was taken through the fence so couldn't change viewpoint.Added a vignette to try and disguise these
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Delboy79

@delboy207
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise