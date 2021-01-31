Previous
Next
Day 31 Guest appearance by delboy207
31 / 365

Day 31 Guest appearance

Leaves creeping though a tight gap in the fence which is not really green but I had the camera set to Tunsten white balance by mistake
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Delboy79

@delboy207
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Quite a happy mistake, isn't it. A very good monochrome photograph.
January 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise