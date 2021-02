Day 37 The Delph

This is an area in Worsley , a Manchester suburb.This is spot is the exit from tunnels from the Walkden coal mines( long since closed).Barges were pushed along in these tunnels to be unloaded at the exit into larger vessels for transport into Manchester and elswhere.The rust coloured object represents the unloading crane and the "paper clips' in the water represent the barges.Millions were spent on restoring this area a few years ago