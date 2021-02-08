Previous
Next
Day39 Daffodils by delboy207
41 / 365

Day39 Daffodils

Aerial view of daffodils at home but experimenting withON1 photo raw presets.This one is Spotlight
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
A very unexpected point of view. And the shot looks great on dark mode. Seems like looking through a hole. Makes me feel like closing an eye :D
February 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise