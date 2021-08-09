Previous
Next
9 August Sindsey Manor by delboy207
222 / 365

9 August Sindsey Manor

This is the building behibd the sign shown on 7 August.
Bulit circa 1730 and converted into flats in 2002
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Wow! Such a great looking building.
August 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise