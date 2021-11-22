Previous
22 Nov Blue by delboy207
326 / 365

22 Nov Blue

So still with the `pen F and 25/1.8 todays project was Blue.Hope to have a different goal each day
tomorrows subject will be circles
moni kozi ace
A clever idea with the colours. Maybe I should borrow it, as I am so uninspired.
November 22nd, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
I like this. So simple, yet striking
November 22nd, 2021  
