326 / 365
22 Nov Blue
So still with the `pen F and 25/1.8 todays project was Blue.Hope to have a different goal each day
tomorrows subject will be circles
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
2
0
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
402
photos
18
followers
20
following
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
73
323
74
324
75
325
76
326
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd November 2021 11:28am
moni kozi
ace
A clever idea with the colours. Maybe I should borrow it, as I am so uninspired.
November 22nd, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
I like this. So simple, yet striking
November 22nd, 2021
