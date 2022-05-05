Previous
Under the Boardwalk by delboy207
Under the Boardwalk

Pencil sketch from photo under Southwold pier
Delboy79

@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Excellent drawing. I really thought it was some sort of filter from a photo editing app.
May 5th, 2022  
Oh wonderful. Lovely Southwold.
May 5th, 2022  
