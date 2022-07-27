Previous
The birds won by delboy207
Photo 497

The birds won

One of our neighbours still gets milk delivered the old way.Must have been a new milkman who didn't cover the top.Olympus Grainy Film 1 filter
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Lesley ace
Oh that brought back memories from my childhood. Lovely shot.
July 27th, 2022  
