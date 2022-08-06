Sign up
Photo 507
Anita Street,Manchester
Delightful little street in Ancoats.Evidently it was the frist streett in Manchester to have running water.It was originally called Sanitary Street but it was later thought Anita was a bit more refined
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Delboy79
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
