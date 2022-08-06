Previous
Anita Street,Manchester by delboy207
Anita Street,Manchester

Delightful little street in Ancoats.Evidently it was the frist streett in Manchester to have running water.It was originally called Sanitary Street but it was later thought Anita was a bit more refined
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

