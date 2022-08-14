Sign up
Photo 514
Werewolf
A shot of the moon at 5 a.m when couldn't sleep due to this unusually hot weather here in UK
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Photo Details
