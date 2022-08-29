Sign up
Latest menber of the family
Secondhand Olympus EPL3.An 11 year old camera.I wanted something small to leave in the car and to have a camera always around.Having great fun explring it and it uses all the MFT lenses.Thought it as a steal at £50
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Wow! What a price! Very nice looking camera. I like it that it is so compact. Have fun with it! Does it also connect to the Olympus app?
August 29th, 2022
@monikozi
Thanks.Unfortunately no Wi Fi on it so I have to remove the card and download
August 29th, 2022
