Latest menber of the family by delboy207
Photo 528

Latest menber of the family

Secondhand Olympus EPL3.An 11 year old camera.I wanted something small to leave in the car and to have a camera always around.Having great fun explring it and it uses all the MFT lenses.Thought it as a steal at £50
Delboy79

@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
moni kozi
Wow! What a price! Very nice looking camera. I like it that it is so compact. Have fun with it! Does it also connect to the Olympus app?
Delboy79
@monikozi Thanks.Unfortunately no Wi Fi on it so I have to remove the card and download
