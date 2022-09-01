Sign up
Photo 531
Solving the problem
This is the answer from a neighbour to stop the magpies taking the top off milk bottles as shown in one of my earlier pics
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-PL3
Taken
2nd September 2022 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
