Parched playground by delboy207
Photo 533

Parched playground

This is a nifty 50 shot.Shows the grass has wilted somewhat due to the lack of rain.The forecast is for rain later in the week so hoping I can show the difference.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Delboy79

@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Korcsog Károly ace
Unfortunately, the drought is perhaps the biggest in the last 30 years!
September 3rd, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
Sad how the same story is playing out everywhere
September 3rd, 2022  
