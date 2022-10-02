Sign up
Photo 562
Alphabet Bridge, Worsley
A-E section of the bridgetat has ech letter of the alphabet on a separate plank..Could get all letters in obviously.In days gone by school children would recite the letters on the way to school
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
1
0
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Renee Salamon
ace
How interesting - lovely angle
October 2nd, 2022
