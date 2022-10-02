Previous
Alphabet Bridge, Worsley by delboy207
Photo 562

Alphabet Bridge, Worsley

A-E section of the bridgetat has ech letter of the alphabet on a separate plank..Could get all letters in obviously.In days gone by school children would recite the letters on the way to school
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Delboy79

Renee Salamon ace
How interesting - lovely angle
October 2nd, 2022  
