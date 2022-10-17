Sign up
Photo 575
textures
This was a smallish stone at the roadside to prevent vehicles driving on the grass verge.I t has weathered in a strange way
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
0
0
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
741
photos
22
followers
26
following
Photo Details
Views
7
365
365
iPhone XS
iPhone XS
Taken
17th October 2022 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
