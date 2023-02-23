Sign up
Photo 687
Contrast
An unusually sunny morning for Manchester this morning and I like d the stark contrast
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Delboy79
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
23rd February 2023 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
