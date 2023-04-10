Previous
Next
Key by delboy207
Photo 724

Key

till trying to nail the 60mm macro lens.This key in real life is about 15mm across needs Manual Focus to get the 1:1
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise