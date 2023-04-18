Sign up
Photo 732
Self portrait
Excercise in Charcoal today at Art club
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
927
photos
20
followers
26
following
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
727
194
728
195
729
730
731
732
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL8
Taken
18th April 2023 6:39pm
moni kozi
ace
You've got good likeness here. Neatly done. Did you use a mirror or a photo?
April 18th, 2023
