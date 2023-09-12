Previous
12 September by delboy207
12 September

Red Bic pen portrait
ace
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Renee Salamon ace
Brilliant - who is it?
September 12th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 12th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
This is so well done....do you sketch an actual model or from a photo?
September 12th, 2023  
Delboy79 ace
@rensala @bkbinthecity @bluemoon Thanks - no idea who it is it s from a photo provided by the tutor
September 12th, 2023  
