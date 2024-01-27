Sign up
25 / 365
Old things
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Denise Norden
@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Beverley
ace
Great capture of a moment in time… this has a real vintage twist, you can see & feel the aged settled dust. Brilliant photo that makes you think.
January 27th, 2024
Dave
ace
Lovely vintage image
January 27th, 2024
