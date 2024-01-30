Previous
Old School by denisen66
Old School

Old typewriter given to my mom by her father. Only gift ever received from him as she never knew him. Now I have it. It's very special to me. 🧡
Denise Norden

Corinne C ace
A story telling image and a sweet souvenir from your Mom.
January 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lots of precious memories
January 30th, 2024  
