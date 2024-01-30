Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Old School
Old typewriter given to my mom by her father. Only gift ever received from him as she never knew him. Now I have it. It's very special to me. 🧡
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Denise Norden
@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7i
Taken
31st December 2023 8:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Corinne C
ace
A story telling image and a sweet souvenir from your Mom.
January 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lots of precious memories
January 30th, 2024
