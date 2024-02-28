Previous
BlueJay by denisen66
59 / 365

BlueJay

One of my favs. Look at those blues. They are beauty's but they sure are the jerks of the feeder. They don't share, they are loud and messy too. 🤣
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Denise Norden

@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
