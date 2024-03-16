Sign up
Previous
75 / 365
Peaceful
"He who does not understand your silence probably will not understand your words."
~Elbert Hubbard
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
1
0
Denise Norden
@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
hiking
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful capture… the trees are soooo tall
March 16th, 2024
