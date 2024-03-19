Sign up
Gracie
A blind horse at a rescue. She is my fav girl and always comes running when I call
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Denise Norden
@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 40D
Taken
3rd September 2014 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
How special for you
March 19th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Oh that is so sweet. She is beautiful! Love this shot of her.
March 19th, 2024
