Gracie by denisen66
78 / 365

Gracie

A blind horse at a rescue. She is my fav girl and always comes running when I call
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Denise Norden

@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
Christine Sztukowski ace
How special for you
March 19th, 2024  
Mallory ace
Oh that is so sweet. She is beautiful! Love this shot of her.
March 19th, 2024  
