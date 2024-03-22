Previous
European Starling by denisen66
European Starling

Pretty but they come in with the aggressive grackles. They are known to be nest stealers.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Denise Norden

@denisen66
Corinne C ace
Their feathers are so beautiful!
March 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the detail
March 22nd, 2024  
