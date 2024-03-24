Sign up
83 / 365
Layer of ice
We got snow yesterday.... the rain..... then ice... then a little more snow ❄️ 🙃
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Denise Norden
@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
83
photos
23
followers
33
following
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
24th March 2024 1:42pm
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
ice
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective and it does look cold!
March 24th, 2024
