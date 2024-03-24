Previous
Layer of ice by denisen66
83 / 365

Layer of ice

We got snow yesterday.... the rain..... then ice... then a little more snow ❄️ 🙃
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Denise Norden

@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great perspective and it does look cold!
March 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise