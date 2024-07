0715battery

What a day. Went to radiation, came home and made an appt with family doctor for same issues I went to Urgent Care over the weekend. This was at 2 pm. They could see me today if I could get there by 4. Hop in my car. Dead battery. Willis and AAA came to my rescue. Rushed to dealership to buy a new battery. Long line of folks. Politely asked if they could fast track me so I could get to my doc appt. Joey was great and even found me a coupon for the battery. Got to the doctor at 3:50. Whew......