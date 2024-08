0805coffeecard

Today would have been Thom's 74th birthday. Time for the 13th annual Memorial Coffee Gift Card giveaway in his memory. Thom loved coffee and this coffee shop. Every year I buy I gift card and give it to some unsuspecting coffee lover. This young lady was this year's recipient. Mostly because she was the only person sitting by herself. I didn't want a table to people to argue over who would get the card. :) Happy heavenly birthday sweetie.