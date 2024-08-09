Previous
0809incision by diane5812
Photo 4520

0809incision

Doesn't look so bad. It hurts, though. And I didn't sleep much because of it. So I'm tired today. It may be that my body is using all its energy to heal that incision, too.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise