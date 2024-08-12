Previous
0812mississippi by diane5812
Photo 4523

0812mississippi

Having lunch on the deck of the Lilydale Pool and Yacht Club on a beautiful summer day and watching the paddleboats go down the Mississippi River.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise