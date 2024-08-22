0822curt

Meet Curt - truly one of the nicest guys on earth. He made me casseroles while I was in treatment and doesn't know how to say "no" when asked to help with something. He has hauled landscaping debris to his farm, is our volunteer financial secretary, runs the sound board on Sundays and so much more. He spends his summer weekdays at his farm 2 hours away but when asked if he could run the soundboard for a 45 minute funeral today, he said sure. Drove 4 hours for a 45 minute job. He is such a dear man. I don't think he was trying to block me taking his picture - I THINK he was waving. :)