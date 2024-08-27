Previous
0827storm by diane5812
Photo 4538

0827storm

Second round of severe storms rolled thru at 5:30 am. 60+ mph winds, lots of lightning and torrential rain. It was being blown up my driveway hill. First day of vacation.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise