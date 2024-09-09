Previous
0909toad by diane5812
0909toad

After taking a picture a day for 15 years, I think I am more aware of my surroundings than most people. I even saw this little guy looking in the church doors when it was still dark out.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy ace
So true, I find myself starting to “see” things I might not have before.
September 9th, 2024  
