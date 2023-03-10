Previous
Next
Respite from work at winter’s end by dianefalconer
291 / 365

Respite from work at winter’s end

At entrance to cross ciuntry ski park private land west of Sargent, CO. I slied w 4 ladies.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Diane

@dianefalconer
Photography enthusiast. Moved up to Sony a7iii fullframe and love it! Lots to learn! Do landscape, nature, travel, macro, family photography. ...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise