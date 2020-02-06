Previous
a flat tire! by digitalfairy
a flat tire!

now I can't go to my very important class and lab today! and the first test is on tuesday!! I'm very not prepared!!! ok I literally cannot let myself freak out about this-
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

katie

@digitalfairy
26 year old cat fanatic, fan of all things horror, and casual pc gamer
