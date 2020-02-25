Previous
I truly hate myself for missing a day in feb which was otherwise perfect by digitalfairy
49 / 365

I truly hate myself for missing a day in feb which was otherwise perfect

here is my messy accomplishment of owning dishes as an adult
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

katie

@digitalfairy
26 year old cat fanatic, fan of all things horror, and casual pc gamer
