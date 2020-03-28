Previous
game I bought today by digitalfairy
game I bought today

our neighbor thought it was hilarious to "prank" us by saying he tested positive for corona. we panicked for hours before he told us he was joking. boomers don't care, and I don't care if they die
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

katie

@digitalfairy
26 year old cat fanatic, fan of all things horror, and casual pc gamer
