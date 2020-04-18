Previous
1 month and 1 day since I have left the apartment by digitalfairy
100 / 365

1 month and 1 day since I have left the apartment

bruh moment
18th April 2020

katie

@digitalfairy
26 year old cat fanatic, fan of all things horror, and casual pc gamer
27% complete

