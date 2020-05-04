Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1817
Rain Coming
I was off Friday and was planning to do some yard work but Mother Nature had other plans. This was taken Friday May 1st
4th May 2020
4th May 20
2
0
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Francoise
ace
Fabulous drama!
May 5th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like it was going to be a big one too! I love how the muted lighting has made the houses look "bright". Good shot!
May 5th, 2020
