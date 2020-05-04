Previous
Rain Coming by digitalrn
Photo 1817

Rain Coming

I was off Friday and was planning to do some yard work but Mother Nature had other plans. This was taken Friday May 1st
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, I apologize for not being as active as I have been in the past. Back when I...
Photo Details

Francoise ace
Fabulous drama!
May 5th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like it was going to be a big one too! I love how the muted lighting has made the houses look "bright". Good shot!
May 5th, 2020  
