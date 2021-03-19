Previous
2129 and a Half by digitalrn
Photo 1854

2129 and a Half

This poor barn is still standing. I don't know why the owner doesn't take it down but slowly it is falling apart.
19th March 2021

Photo Details

katy ace
If he waits long enough he won’t have to take it down! It will fall down
March 22nd, 2021  
