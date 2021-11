Let The Festivities Begin

Last year we decided to leave the tree intact, including the lights, We moved it down into the family room, and that way it would be just a matter of bringing out the Christmas balls and other decorations to finish the tree. It worked out great. We will move the Christmas celebration downstairs. The Grandchildren came by today and did the majority of the decorating. They had a blast, and we enjoyed their comapny. They did an awesome job! .