From The Garage by digitalrn
I was standing in our garage and decided to take a photo of the moonlit sky and I was amazed at how my phone was able to capture the view. New technology is great
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, I apologize for not being as active as I have been in the past. Back when I...
*lynn ace
wonderful night capture ... the sky is beautiful
March 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
