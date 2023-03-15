Sign up
Photo 1906
Indoor Greens
The one secretary takes care of this large fern and it seems to be doing well, but they can be a little messy as the pieces drop off
15th March 2023
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, I apologize for not being as active as I have been in the past. Back when I...
katy
ace
What a lush looking fern!
March 17th, 2023
