Photo 1908
What Was This
This was the back of a $10 bill, zoomed in. Thanks for looking.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
2
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, I apologize for not being as active as I have been in the past. Back when I...
katy
ace
Well l was right about the money but it wasn't a coin!
March 20th, 2023
Rick Schies
ace
@grammyn
Yes you were
March 20th, 2023
