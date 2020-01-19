Previous
Lazy by djthorson23
243 / 365

Lazy

Mom and dad started cheering today when I sat up all by myself! It wore me out though. I was too lazy to hold my bottle after that.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Danielle Peters

ace
@djthorson23
67% complete

