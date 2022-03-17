Previous
Birth Day by djthorson23
Birth Day

I'm a lucky girl! I was born on St. Patrick's Day! I was born at 12:15pm. I was 6.15# and 19.5" long. I get cold a lot so I have to go under the warmer.
Danielle Peters

@djthorson23
