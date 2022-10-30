Previous
Lunch Date by djthorson23
Photo 595

Lunch Date

Our last day with Grammy! We met uo with mom and dad for lunch in Albert Lea.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Danielle Peters

@djthorson23
