Deer on trail

Our eyes met for a moment. I raised my camera, snapped the shutter and he evaporated into the thicket..
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags ace
Great catch!
