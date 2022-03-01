Previous
Petunias & Daffodils by dkellogg
176 / 365

Petunias & Daffodils

I think we’re done with any more freezing weather so it’s time to start the spring garden. Vegetables are going in next week.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Photo Details

