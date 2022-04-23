Previous
The Garden by dkellogg
The Garden

Its a work in progress. So far I'm harvesting yellow squash, zucchini, cilantro, parsley and basil. Carrots, tomatoes, eggplant and peppers will need another month.
23rd April 2022

